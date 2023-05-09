RIMMEL RADIANCE PRIMER 30ML

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Radiance Primer. The transparent cream blends effortlessly into skin, providing instant luminosity and hydration with a subtle glow. The lightweight formula leaves skin feeling fresh and smooth with a brighter complexion and prepares skin before make-up is applied. The primer can be worn alone or under make-up. Live the London Look.

Instantly illuminates skin for a brighter, fresher looking complexion Its non-greasy, lightweight formula primes and preps your skin for the best base before makeup Leaves your skin feeling moisturised all day

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Talc, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dicaprylyl Ether, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Mica, C12-16 Alcohols, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Palmitic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium PCA, Parfum/Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea, Alcohol Denat., Ascorbyl Glucoside, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Trehalose, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hexylene Glycol, Laureth-30, Limonene, Polyquaternium-51, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Geraniol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Tin Oxide, Triacetin, Citronellol, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Sodium Hyaluronate, [May contain +/: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage