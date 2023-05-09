We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Radiance Primer 30Ml

RIMMEL RADIANCE PRIMER 30ML
Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lasting Radiance Primer. The transparent cream blends effortlessly into skin, providing instant luminosity and hydration with a subtle glow. The lightweight formula leaves skin feeling fresh and smooth with a brighter complexion and prepares skin before make-up is applied. The primer can be worn alone or under make-up. Live the London Look.
Instantly illuminates skin for a brighter, fresher looking complexionIts non-greasy, lightweight formula primes and preps your skin for the best base before makeupLeaves your skin feeling moisturised all day
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Talc, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dicaprylyl Ether, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Mica, C12-16 Alcohols, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Palmitic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium PCA, Parfum/Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea, Alcohol Denat., Ascorbyl Glucoside, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Trehalose, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hexylene Glycol, Laureth-30, Limonene, Polyquaternium-51, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Geraniol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Tin Oxide, Triacetin, Citronellol, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Sodium Hyaluronate, [May contain +/: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready for a primer that keeps your skin comfortable and prepped? Apply a small amount and pat into your face before applying foundation. It glides on your skin for the ultimate radiant base before applying your foundation.

