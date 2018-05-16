By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gloucester Chive, Onion Truckle 100G

Tesco Gloucester Chive, Onion Truckle 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy485kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ

Product Description

  • Double Gloucester cheese with reconstituted onions and freeze-dried chives.
  • Carefully blended for a mellow, savoury flavour.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Reconstituted Onion (2%), Freeze-Dried Chives, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1618kJ485kJ390kcal117kcal
Fat32.3g9.7g
Saturates23.2g7.0g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre1.2g0.4g
Protein22.7g6.8g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

