Tesco Finest Lime Cheesecake Slices 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1313kJ 314kcal
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1458kJ

Product Description

  • Baked lime cheesecake on a digestive biscuits base, with lime glaze and lustred white chocolate curls.
  • Buttery digestive biscuits base topped with zingy key lime cheesecake and lime glaze, hand-finished with silver lustred white chocolate curls.
  • Our chefs slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture, which is then topped with a zingy lime glaze and hand-finished with silver lustred white chocolate curls.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Lime Glaze (14%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Whipping Cream (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Copper Complexes Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Turmeric), Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soured Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Lime Juice (2.5%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Curls (1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Key Lime Juice, Lime Zest, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose, Colour (Titanium Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (90g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1458kJ1313kJ8400kJ
-349kcal314kcal16%2000kcal
Fat 19.0g17.1g24%70g
of which saturates 11.6g10.5g53%20g
Carbohydrate 39.6g35.6g
of which sugars 21.7g19.6g22%90g
Fibre 1.4g1.2g
Protein 4.1g3.7g
Salt 0.1g0.1g2%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

