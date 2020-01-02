Tesco Finest Lime Cheesecake Slices 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1458kJ
Product Description
- Baked lime cheesecake on a digestive biscuits base, with lime glaze and lustred white chocolate curls.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Lime Glaze (14%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Whipping Cream (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Copper Complexes Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Turmeric), Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soured Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Lime Juice (2.5%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Curls (1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Key Lime Juice, Lime Zest, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Dextrose, Colour (Titanium Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
2 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One slice (90g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1458kJ
|1313kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|349kcal
|314kcal
|16%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|17.1g
|24%
|70g
|of which saturates
|11.6g
|10.5g
|53%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|39.6g
|35.6g
|of which sugars
|21.7g
|19.6g
|22%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|6g
