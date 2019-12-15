Tesco Spiced Apple Tortilla Curls 150G

Sweet and savoury - delicious!
I love these! Bought a packet because I was inquisitive and ate the whole packet in one sitting ! Went back today stock up on more and they weren’t there :( I’d love these all year round - hoping I can find them soon again
Why Alan, why?
Pretty rank to be honest. Should have stuck to Pringles
Bland
I expected more from these, sadly they are a bit bland and tasteless.. I kept hoping I would like them the more I tried them, unfortunately not. Glad I tried them but won’t be buying again.
Horrible Flavour, Avoid!
Horrible synthetic apple taste mixed with a tortilla taste. Avoid!
YUM!
Really enjoyed and very moreish. Thought we'd give these a go as they looked very different to any other tortilla crisp we've tried. Spice flavour is very subtle, a sweet snack rather then savory. Yum
Yuk!
Very disappointed, no cinnamon flavour, no apple flavour, strange after taste of stale banana, very bland, was expecting intense flavours, a definite missed opportunity! bought 2 packets 2nd packet went in bin unopened!
A bit odd but not unpleasant.
It just don't understand what these are and that makes the experience of eating them less enjoyable. They're sweet and festive but made out of tortilla chips so upon getting a waft of spiced apple you're then met with the all too familiar taste of a savoury salsa chip. My mouth is left feeling very confused. What's more I'm sorry to say that apple is an odd snack flavour anyway. Perhaps this would have worked better with a simple mixed spice flavour?
Party snack only
Crispy? Yes. Spicy? No Apple flavour? Yes, but the maize flavour is obvious Summary - an interesting snack for a party. Absolutely not a snack for an individual or even a couple.
Wonderful, adult snacks.
These apple flavoured corn chips (tortilla) have to be the very best I have tasted. I have tried plenty of chips from other companies but none come close to these. I just hope they are not a purely seasonal offering or I may have to put in a massive order just these to keep me going through the rest of the year :)