Tesco Spiced Apple Tortilla Curls 150G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Spiced Apple Tortilla Curls 150G
£ 0.50
£0.33/100g

New

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy539kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2156kJ / 516kcal

Product Description

  • Maize snacks with an apple and cinnamon seasoning.
  • Crispy tortillas, with a warming cinnamon spice
  • Sweet & savoury
  • No artificial flavours, colours or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Apple Juice Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavouring (Milk), Cinnamon Powder, Pineapple Juice Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2156kJ / 516kcal539kJ / 129kcal
Fat28.7g7.2g
Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate58.2g14.6g
Sugars4.4g1.1g
Fibre4.2g1.1g
Protein4.2g1.1g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet and savoury - delicious!

5 stars

I love these! Bought a packet because I was inquisitive and ate the whole packet in one sitting ! Went back today stock up on more and they weren’t there :( I’d love these all year round - hoping I can find them soon again

Why Alan, why?

1 stars

Pretty rank to be honest. Should have stuck to Pringles

Bland

2 stars

I expected more from these, sadly they are a bit bland and tasteless.. I kept hoping I would like them the more I tried them, unfortunately not. Glad I tried them but won’t be buying again.

Horrible Flavour, Avoid!

1 stars

Horrible synthetic apple taste mixed with a tortilla taste. Avoid!

YUM!

5 stars

Really enjoyed and very moreish. Thought we'd give these a go as they looked very different to any other tortilla crisp we've tried. Spice flavour is very subtle, a sweet snack rather then savory. Yum

Yuk!

1 stars

Very disappointed, no cinnamon flavour, no apple flavour, strange after taste of stale banana, very bland, was expecting intense flavours, a definite missed opportunity! bought 2 packets 2nd packet went in bin unopened!

A bit odd but not unpleasant.

3 stars

It just don't understand what these are and that makes the experience of eating them less enjoyable. They're sweet and festive but made out of tortilla chips so upon getting a waft of spiced apple you're then met with the all too familiar taste of a savoury salsa chip. My mouth is left feeling very confused. What's more I'm sorry to say that apple is an odd snack flavour anyway. Perhaps this would have worked better with a simple mixed spice flavour?

Party snack only

2 stars

Crispy? Yes. Spicy? No Apple flavour? Yes, but the maize flavour is obvious Summary - an interesting snack for a party. Absolutely not a snack for an individual or even a couple.

Wonderful, adult snacks.

5 stars

These apple flavoured corn chips (tortilla) have to be the very best I have tasted. I have tried plenty of chips from other companies but none come close to these. I just hope they are not a purely seasonal offering or I may have to put in a massive order just these to keep me going through the rest of the year :)

