Like Meat Soya Based Organic Kebab 180G

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Soya based chunks with kebab-style marinade
  • Change what you eat, not who you are
  • At LikeMeat, we want to change the way you eat, not change you. We believe that you should be able to eat well and live an enjoyable, healthy life with old traditions and new habits. The best of both worlds.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Organic
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate* 26, 4%, Marinade 6, 2% (Rapeseed Oil*, Spices*, Salt, Palm Fat*, Dextrose*, Brandy Vinegar*, Cane Sugar*, Spice Extracts, Antoixidant: Ascorbic Acid), Salt, Maltodextrin*, Natural Flavouring, *From controlled organic sources (EU-/non-EU agriculture)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.For best before, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry the Like Kebab over a medium heat for approx. 4 min, turning frequently. Preparation instructions are recommendations only. Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Name and address

  • LikeMeat GmbH,
  • Kaistraβe 5,
  • 40221 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.likemeat.com/uk
  • We are happy to answer any of your questions:
  • info@likemeat.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ/kcal544 / 130
Fat 4,5 g
Of which saturates 0,5 g
Carbohydrate 0,8 g
Of which sugars <0,3 g
Fibre 6,2 g
Protein 18 g
Salt 1,6 g

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

These are amazing. Taste even better then most keb

5 stars

These are amazing. Taste even better then most kebabs and then the knowledge that these are plant based just adds to it. Tesco, you need to keep these in stock.

Great flavour and meaty texture. I didn't need to

5 stars

Great flavour and meaty texture. I didn't need to add any further seasoning when I added it to a wrap. I'm a carnivor but I feel fully satisfied with this! Great product.

Great taste

5 stars

Great to have a gluten free option. Really enjoyed it with a gluten free and milk free pitta bread and salad , felt i had a real take away. Will be buying again....

Definitely worth a try

5 stars

Just had this in a wrap , with chili sauce and salad. Great meat like texture and just like eating thickly sliced doner meat. Will definitely buy again.

AMAZING !

5 stars

Excellent flavour, texture is spot just like a kebab ! definitely recommend ! This brand have done very well on this one , looking forward to checking out all their other products.

Very unpleasant taste and texture-would not buy ag

1 stars

Very unpleasant taste and texture-would not buy again.

