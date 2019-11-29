Like Meat Soya Based Organic Kebab 180G

These are amazing. Taste even better then most keb
These are amazing. Taste even better then most kebabs and then the knowledge that these are plant based just adds to it. Tesco, you need to keep these in stock.
Great flavour and meaty texture. I didn't need to add any further seasoning when I added it to a wrap. I'm a carnivor but I feel fully satisfied with this! Great product.
Great taste
Great to have a gluten free option. Really enjoyed it with a gluten free and milk free pitta bread and salad , felt i had a real take away. Will be buying again....
Definitely worth a try
Just had this in a wrap , with chili sauce and salad. Great meat like texture and just like eating thickly sliced doner meat. Will definitely buy again.
AMAZING !
Excellent flavour, texture is spot just like a kebab ! definitely recommend ! This brand have done very well on this one , looking forward to checking out all their other products.
Very unpleasant taste and texture-would not buy again.