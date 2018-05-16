Shropshire Spice Parsley & Thyme Stuffing Mix 150G

Product Description
- Parsley & Thyme White Crumb Stuffing Mix
- Hand blended stuffings
- Free from all artificial colourings, flavourings & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
White Breadcrumb 60% (Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Yeast), Ciabatta Breadcrumb 20% (Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Virgin Olive OIl, Salt, Yeast), Onion Flake 8%, Roasted Onion Flake 3%, Parsley 2%, Thyme 2%, Garlic Granules, Onion Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produce of several countries
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Mix the contents of the packet with 300ml of boiling water and optionally, 25g of butter for flavour. Stir well and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Place in an ovenproof dish in the centre of the oven or form into balls and place on a baking tray.
- Bake for 20 mins at 200°C/Gas Mark 6.
- Microwave on full power, Cat B 650w 3 mins - Cat E 850w 2.5 mins.
- Recipe Tip - For a meaty stuffing, mix one pack of Shropshire Spice Stuffing with 500g of sausage meat or pork mince and 130ml of water. Stir well and bake as above but for 20 - 25 mins until golden brown and the juices run clear.
- Cooking times for all stuffed meat and poultry dishes should be calculated using the total weight of the dish.
- Serving Suggestions
- Perfect for all types of poultry, pork & game.
- Quick Recipe Tip - Why not try a traditional Cobbler topping for all of your casserole dishes. Simply mix our dry stuffing mix with 300ml of just boiled water, add 40g of butter and allow to stand for 10 minutes. When cool enough to handle, mould two heaped tablespoons of stuffing into the shape of a scone and brush with beaten egg. Repeat for the rest of the mixture and place on the top of your casserole and leave uncovered for the last 30 minutes of cooking or until golden.
- All cooking appliances vary in performance, the timings given above are guidelines only.
Number of uses
5-6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Shropshire Spice Company Ltd.,
- Unit 10,
- The Green Industrial Estate,
- Clun,
- Craven Arms,
- Shropshire,
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of cooked stuffing
|Energy
|650kJ/154kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.19g
|Mono-unsaturates
|0.18g
|Polyunsaturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|31.0g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.85g
|of which sodium
|0.34g
