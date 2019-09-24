Tesco Mozzarella & Pepperoni Bites 264G
Offer
- Energy297kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1413kJ / 339kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella cheese, full fat soft cheese, smoked pepperoni, mature Cheddar cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
- Food Worth Celebrating Soft mozzarella and smoky pepperoni coated in crisp breadcrumbs.
- Food Worth Celebrating Soft mozzarella and smoky pepperoni coated in crisp breadcrumbs.
- Food worth celebrating
- Soft mozzarella and smoky pepperoni coated in crisp breadcrumbs
- Cook from frozen 17 mins
- Pack size: 264g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Smoked Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Cayenne Pepper, Smoke Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Chilli, Coriander, Pepper, Onion, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli Extract, Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Rice Starch, Yeast, Dried Potato, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Paprika, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn once halfway through cooking.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-16 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 12 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
264g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (21g**)
|Energy
|1413kJ / 339kcal
|297kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 252g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 12 servings.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019