Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G

Won't buy again
What a disappoint these biscuits are very poor from Cadbury opened it up 1 of this 1 of that won't buy again Cadbury living on reputation nothing else
A disappointing rip off!!
Absolute rip off, even at half price!!! It should say on the back how many of each biscuit you get because believe me you don't get many. 1 roundie, 2 fingers, 2 wispa, 4 of each of the others. Was expecting a bit for for a fiver, thankfully i got them on offer but still not worth what i paid.
DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY !
Soooooo disappointed, 'infact' angry is more appropriate. If you want to buy someone a gift DO not buy these biscuits you would be embarrassed that you gave it ! 1 Roundie 2 Wispa's and an insult in 2 Cadburys Fingers, yes there are Oreo's, original & golden, the rest are small chocolate chip cookies and some other non discript offerings ! Please give Tesco's own box of Chocolate biscuits a try ! Really lovely THICK chocolate and around 30 in the box, your recipient will be glad you did ! If not disown them, they have no taste ! HAPPY CHRISTMAS
VERY GOOD.
