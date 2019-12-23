By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G

2.2(4)Write a review
Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G
£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of plain, cocoa and filled biscuits with milk chocolate (13 %).
  • Cadbury Wispa, Cadbury Choc Chip Cookie, Cadbury Double Choc Chip Cookie, Classic Oreo, Cadbury Choco Sandwich, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Roundie, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Finger, Cocoa Spiral, Golden Oreo
  • Occasionally it may be necessary to pack alternative biscuits to those shown in this assortment. Replacements will be kept to a minimum and will always be of equal or higher quality.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • PP - 5
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut, Shea and Sal in varying proportions), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2 %, Milk, Cacao Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Dried Coconut 0.3 %, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E442, E476), Dextrose, Whole Milk Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Colours (E100, E160b)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2095 kJ8400 kJ /
-500 kcal2000 kcal
Fat24 g70 g
of which saturates11 g20 g
Carbohydrate64 g260 g
of which sugars33 g90 g
Fibre2.5 g-
Protein5.9 g50 g
Salt0.56 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Won't buy again

2 stars

What a disappoint these biscuits are very poor from Cadbury opened it up 1 of this 1 of that won't buy again Cadbury living on reputation nothing else

A disappointing rip off!!

1 stars

Absolute rip off, even at half price!!! It should say on the back how many of each biscuit you get because believe me you don't get many. 1 roundie, 2 fingers, 2 wispa, 4 of each of the others. Was expecting a bit for for a fiver, thankfully i got them on offer but still not worth what i paid.

DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY !

1 stars

Soooooo disappointed, 'infact' angry is more appropriate. If you want to buy someone a gift DO not buy these biscuits you would be embarrassed that you gave it ! 1 Roundie 2 Wispa's and an insult in 2 Cadburys Fingers, yes there are Oreo's, original & golden, the rest are small chocolate chip cookies and some other non discript offerings ! Please give Tesco's own box of Chocolate biscuits a try ! Really lovely THICK chocolate and around 30 in the box, your recipient will be glad you did ! If not disown them, they have no taste ! HAPPY CHRISTMAS

VERY GOOD.

5 stars

VERY GOOD.

