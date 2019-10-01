By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chef's Base 400G

Tesco Chef's Base 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy327kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of diced carrot, onion and celery.
  • Finely diced onion, carrot and celery, ideal as a base in recipes.
  • Carrots, Onions and Celery Mix.
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Finely diced onion, carrot and celery, ideal as a base in recipes
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Carrot, Celery.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pre-heat 1 tbsp. (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat.
Add mix to the pan.
Fry over a medium heat for 15 minutes, stirring throughout.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Perfect for soups, stews and bolognese.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy327kJ / 78kcal327kJ / 78kcal
Fat4.2g4.2g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.5g7.5g
Sugars6.4g6.4g
Fibre2.7g2.7g
Protein1.3g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

