Tesco Chef's Base 400G
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 78kcal
Product Description
- A mix of diced carrot, onion and celery.
- Finely diced onion, carrot and celery, ideal as a base in recipes.
- Carrots, Onions and Celery Mix.
- Cooks ingredients
- Finely diced onion, carrot and celery, ideal as a base in recipes
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Carrot, Celery.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pre-heat 1 tbsp. (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat.
Add mix to the pan.
Fry over a medium heat for 15 minutes, stirring throughout.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Perfect for soups, stews and bolognese.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|327kJ / 78kcal
|327kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
