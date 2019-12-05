Deliciously Ella Yellow Thai Curry 275G

Delicious
Absolutely delicious - great portion size and just added some rice and broccoli.
Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water) (32%), Red Pepper (10%), Onion, Yellow Pepper (10%), Mushrooms (10%), Sweet Potato (9%), Water, Spinach, Ginger, Red Chilli, Lemongrass, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Lime Leaf, Cornflour
Keep frozen -18°C.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
*All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your curry is piping hot throughout before serving.
** Our cardboard trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure that they aren't placed too close to any element or flame.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film, leave product in the tray. Place the meal on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stir midway through cooking.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Made with love in the UK
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recyclable
275g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 275g serving
|Energy
|495kJ
|1361kJ
|-
|119kcal
|327kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|26.4g
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|16.0g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.62g
|1.71g
