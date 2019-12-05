By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Yellow Thai Curry 275G

Deliciously Ella Yellow Thai Curry 275G
£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

Product Description

  • Yellow Thai Curry with peppers, mushrooms and sweet potato.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • With peppers, mushrooms and sweet potato
  • Lift up for our favourites
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Just add sides
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water) (32%), Red Pepper (10%), Onion, Yellow Pepper (10%), Mushrooms (10%), Sweet Potato (9%), Water, Spinach, Ginger, Red Chilli, Lemongrass, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Lime Leaf, Cornflour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
*All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your curry is piping hot throughout before serving.
** Our cardboard trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure that they aren't placed too close to any element or flame.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film, leave product in the tray. Place the meal on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stir midway through cooking.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Serve with coconut rice, fresh chillies & toasted cashews

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 275g serving
Energy 495kJ1361kJ
-119kcal327kcal
Fat 9.6g26.4g
of which saturates 7.9g21.7g
Carbohydrate 5.8g16.0g
of which sugars 2.2g6.1g
Fibre 1.5g4.1g
Protein 1.7g4.7g
Salt 0.62g1.71g

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - great portion size and just added some rice and broccoli.

