Sacla Vegan Savoury White Sauce With Soya 350G

- Savoury White Sauce with Soya
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
- Create a range of Italian dishes with our Gluten, Dairy and Wheat Free sauce. Perfect for lasagne, making your family favourite recipe has never been easier.
- Dairy, gluten & wheat free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 350g
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Seed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Maltodextrin, Salt, Soybeans (0.6%), Sugar, Soya Proteins (0.4%), Thickener, Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder (0.3%), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 3 days after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Product may naturally separate in jar. Shake well before use.
Warnings
- If safety button on cap is up do not use.
Name and address
- Sacla UK Ltd,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|452kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.70g
Safety information
If safety button on cap is up do not use.
