Itsu 12 Duck Gyoza 240G

1(1)Write a review
£ 3.50
£14.59/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with duck, hoisin sauce & vegetables.
  • For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare & can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours. Cook from frozen in just 4 mins.
  • Ready in 4 mins serves 2-3
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 240g
Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Spring Onion, Cabbage, Hoisin Sauce (17%) (Red Miso [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Water, Garlic Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spices, Garlic, Black Carrot Juice, Colour; Plain Caramel, Sesame Oil), Duck Breast (15%), Carrot, Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour], Water, Rice Vinegar [Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt], Tomato Puree, Rice Wine [Water, Rice, Wheat], Corn Starch, Ginger, Onion, Garlic), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Five Spice Powder (Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Fennel, Pepper), Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on the same line that handles Egg, Milk & Mustard

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 5 gyoza
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • [Make your own dipping sauce]
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own with a dipping sauce
  • With vegetables/salad
  • In stir-fries
  • With rice/noodles
  • In soup/broth

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g of gyoza (unprepared)per: Serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)738738
Energy (kcal)175175
Fat (g)4.54.5
of which saturates (g)0.70.7
Carbohydrate (g)2828
of which sugars (g)6.86.8
Fibre (g)2.12.1
Protein (g)4.44.4
Salt (g)1.581.58
1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money...

1 stars

After trying the bow buns and being super impressed, I thought I'd buy a couple packs of these, sadly they were a huge disappointment. Tried cooking in microwave and hob, they burst both time, filling was salty and tasteless with weird texture so ended up binning both times :(

