Itsu 12 Duck Gyoza 240G

Ingredients
Gyoza Filling: Spring Onion, Cabbage, Hoisin Sauce (17%) (Red Miso [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Water, Garlic Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spices, Garlic, Black Carrot Juice, Colour; Plain Caramel, Sesame Oil), Duck Breast (15%), Carrot, Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour], Water, Rice Vinegar [Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt], Tomato Puree, Rice Wine [Water, Rice, Wheat], Corn Starch, Ginger, Onion, Garlic), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Five Spice Powder (Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Fennel, Pepper), Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt