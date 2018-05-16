Wicked Kitchen Cheeky Tikka 380G

- Energy2051kJ 488kcal24%
- Fat15.1g22%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars12.6g14%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Cooked saffron rice with sweet potato, chickpeas, pea protein chunks and green beans in an oat drink base sauce.
- Prepared exclusively for Tesco
- Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs
- Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
- We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
- Prepare for veg unleashed
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Saffron Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Saffron, Ground Bay Leaf], Sweet Potato (23%), Oat Drink[Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D2, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Chickpeas (13%), Onion, Green Bean, Tomato, Pea Protein (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Seed, Olive Oil, Potato Starch, Cumin Powder, Agave Syrup, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Mustard Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Leek, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Carrot, Fennel, Lemon Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Dill, Parsley, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (353g**)
|Energy
|581kJ / 138kcal
|2051kJ / 488kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|62.1g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|10.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|20.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 353g.
|-
|-
