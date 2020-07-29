By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Verano Gin With Spanish Watermelon 70Cl

  • Gin with Spanish Watermelon
  • Verano Watermelon is a handcrafted, premium gin inspired by sunny Spain and infused with its fresh colourful local fruits. We infuse our small batch gin with handmade distillate of Spanish watermelons creating a delicious sweet and fruity tasting gin.
  • Try mixed with Lemonade for a delectable refreshing drink, or mixed with tonic for a sweet twist on a classic gin serve. A perfect gift for any gin enthusiast and great for sharing with friends.
  • Small batch gin distilled with Spanish watermelon
  • Pack size: 70CL

28

40% vol

Scotland

Spirits

Nose: a refreshing aroma with the sweet character of watermelon supported by juniper. Taste: a clean fresh taste with the sweetness of the watermelon balanced perfectly to give a truly refreshing gin.

Ambient

Distilled and bottled in the UK

  • To try a Verano Watermelon & Lemonade Crush, add 50ml Verano Watermelon Gin, 200ml Lemonade into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with raspberry, mint & slices of watermelon. Enjoy Verano the Spanish way, make it a sharing jug by simply multiplying the ingredients by 4!

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • KA26 9PT.

  • William Grant & Sons UK ltd,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

18 Years

70cl ℮

Refreshing tasty gin

Bought this to take to a friend's BBQ and it went down a treat. Tastes so fresh and like real watermelon. Great with tonic or lemonade.

