Costa Coffee Brazilian Blend Ristretto 57G

- 10 Capsules Containing Roasted and Ground Coffee.
- For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
- At Costa, we know great coffee. Which is why we took the vibrant flair of Brazilian Arabica beans and fused it together with the kick of Vietnamese robusta, to create a carnival of powerful, chocolatey richness. Tried, tested and tasted again and again by our master of coffee, this blend is pitch-perfect for a short, sharp ristretto and tailor-made to turn on your tastebuds.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Dark & intense
- Full-bodied with notes of dark chocolate
- Strength - v. strong - 11
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 57g
Store in a cool dry place.
- Compatible with Nespresso® machines
- Coffee the Costa way
- 1. Place a cup under the machine
- 2. Insert capsule and press ristretto setting
- Produced for:
- Costa Ltd.
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
10 x 5.7g ℮
