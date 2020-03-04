By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spontex Scrub & Wipe Multi Purpose Pad

Spontex Scrub & Wipe Multi Purpose Pad
Product Description

  • SPONTEX SCRUB & WIPE M/PURPOSE PAD
  • Removes dirt and marks.
  • Dual sided.
  • Efficient microfibre.
  • Non scratch scourer.
  • Absorbent sponge centre.
  • Spontex Scrub & Wipe is a multipurpose cleaning pad which thanks to its two different sides and absorbent sponge centre is a powerful partner for a whole host of general cleaning tasks, it's perfect for washing up and wiping down all around the house! Efficient with just water, no dirt or marks will stand in its way. Use the grey scrubbing side to remove stubborn marks and stains without scratching. Use the blue microfibre side to remove dirt and grease with ease. Top tip: dedicate a Scrub & Wipe to each task and after using them pop them in the washing machine to re-use again and again. Composition: Blue side: 85% Polyester, 15% Polyamide. Grey side: 87% Polyester, 13% Polyamide. Sponge centre: Polyurethane foam.
  • Did you know? The microfibre side is made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased giving it extraordinary cleaning power that eliminates 99% of bacteria. Being efficient with just water and no need for detergent, microfibres are ecological too.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable up to 40°C with similar colours as colours may run. We always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area prior to use. Do not tumble dry and do not use with bleach or fabric softener.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

1 x Microfibre Pads

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Easy to use long lasting

4 stars

Easy to use long lasting

