By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mocha, Peanut & Dark Chocolate Mix 300G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Mocha, Peanut & Dark Chocolate Mix 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g

New

Per 25g
  • Energy586kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2343kJ / 564kcal

Product Description

  • Mixture of salted peanuts, dark chocolate coated peanuts, white chocolate cappuccino balls and dark chocolate buttons.
  • BELGIAN CHOCOLATE Dark chocolate coated peanuts, mixed with chocolate cappuccino malt balls
  • BELGIAN CHOCOLATE Dark chocolate coated peanuts, mixed with chocolate cappuccino malt balls
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (45%), White Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Buttons (15%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sunflower Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Coffee Extract Powder (0.4%), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Netherlands

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25 g
Energy2343kJ / 564kcal586kJ / 141kcal
Fat39.5g9.9g
Saturates13.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate30.6g7.7g
Sugars27.1g6.8g
Fibre9.0g2.3g
Protein17.0g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very well thought out!

1 stars

These would be nice if it wasn’t for the salted peanuts. The chocolate is covered in salt because of them so really not pleasant to eat.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Tesco Pretzel Cracker Mix 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Onion Rings Snacks 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here