Tesco Mocha, Peanut & Dark Chocolate Mix 300G

Not very well thought out!
These would be nice if it wasn’t for the salted peanuts. The chocolate is covered in salt because of them so really not pleasant to eat.
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2343kJ / 564kcal
INGREDIENTS: Peanut (45%), White Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Buttons (15%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sunflower Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Coffee Extract Powder (0.4%), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Netherlands
12 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25 g
|Energy
|2343kJ / 564kcal
|586kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|39.5g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|13.8g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|27.1g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|17.0g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019