Tesco Cooked Crevettes 200G

£ 4.00
£20.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack contains
  • Energy418kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 418kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, head on, shell on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g) contains
Energy418kJ / 99kcal418kJ / 99kcal
Fat1.5g1.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein21.0g21.0g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

