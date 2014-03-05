Vitabiotics 60 Pregnacare Natural Strawberry Gummies
Product Description
- 60 Gummies Vitamin and mineral supplement for pregnancy Natural strawberry flavour
- Pregnacare® works with:
- IFSBH International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
- UK's No1 pregnancy brand*
- *UK's No1 pregnancy supplement brand.
- The expert care of Pregnacare®, now in a gummy
- Trusted by mums for generations, Pregnacare® has been carefully developed to provide expert nutritional care for you and your little one. Right from conception, throughout all your pregnancy, with the exact recommended levels of folic acid and vitamin D.
- Great tasting!
- Recommended 400μg of Folic Acid‡
- Recommended 10μg of Vitamin D‡
- ‡See inside for ingredients & more info
- Most recommended by midwives1
- 1The pregnancy supplement brand midwives recommend most.
- Expert nutrition for mother and baby
- Worldwide studies have shown that levels of nutrients such as folic acid, vitamin D and B12 are important before and during pregnancy. Pregnacare® has been carefully developed to help safeguard dietary requirements, from the start of trying to conceive and throughout the whole of pregnancy. The tasty natural strawberry flavour gummies are ideal for those who prefer not to swallow tablets.
- More than folic acid
- Formulated with 17 important vitamins and minerals. With 400µg folic acid2, the exact daily level recommended by the UK Department of Health.
- 2 Supplemental folic acid intake increases maternal folate status. Low maternal folate status is a risk factor in the development of neural tube defects in the developing foetus. The beneficial effect is obtained with a supplemental folic acid daily intake of 400µg for at least one month before and up to three months after conception. This product is designed for women of child-bearing age.
- Trusted support for mums
- Pregnacare® helps to support all round health, with folic acid which contributes to material tissue growth during pregnancy, plus zinc which contributes to normal reproductive health.
- Recommended 10µg Vit.D
- The UK Department of Health recommends all pregnant and breast feeding women take a daily supplement containing 10µg vit. D.
- Pioneering nutrition in pregnancy
- Helping healthy pregnancies for over 30 years
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Free from gelatin and lactose
- Pregnacare® is not tested on animals
- Expert nutritional care for every stage of pregnancy
Over 45 years Vitabiotics Est. 1971
- 17 vitamins & minerals
- No artificial colours or sweeteners
- Vegan friendly
- Folic acid which contributes to material tissue growth during pregnancy
- Zinc which contributes to normal reproductive health
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Zinc Citrate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Niacin [as Nicotinamide], Pantothenic Acid [as Calcium Salt], Vitamin D3 [Cholecalciferol (Vegan)], Vitamin B6 [as Pyridoxine HCI], Vitamin B1 [as Thiamin HCL], Riboflavin, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B12 [as Cyanocobalamin], Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Acidity Regulators: Potassium Citrate and Citric Acid, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Rape Seed Oil) and Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Betacarotene
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place.After opening consume within 45 days. For best before end date, see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Chew two per day with your main meal.
- Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- You can take Pregnacare® during all stages of your pregnancy.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
Net Contents
60 x Gummies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 gummies
|% NRV†
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|3 mg α-TE
|25
|Vitamin K
|70 µg
|93
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|2.2 mg
|200
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|2.8 mg
|200
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|6 µg
|240
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Iron
|7 mg
|50
|Zinc
|12 mg
|120
|Selenium
|30 µg
|55
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|Betacarotene
|1 mg
|-
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
