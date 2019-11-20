Goldenfry Gravy Granules Beef 400G
Product Description
- Gravy Granules for Beef
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maltodextrin, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See lid.
Produce of
Proudly packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Prepare
- Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Goldenfry granules into a measuring jug.
- Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stir until smooth and serve.
- For thicker gravy, simply add more granules
- Great to thicken and add flavour to casseroles
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
- Sandbeck Way,
- Wetherby,
- LS22 7DW.
Return to
- Send your comments to hello@goldenfry.co.uk, or write to us at the address below.
- Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
- Sandbeck Way,
- Wetherby,
- LS22 7DW.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|made up as directed Per 100ml
|made up as directed Per 50ml serving
|Energy
|137kJ
|69kJ
|-
|33kcal
|17kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|1.6g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.13g
|0.57g
