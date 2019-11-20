By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goldenfry Gravy Granules Beef 400G

Goldenfry Gravy Granules Beef 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

New

Each 50ml serving contains
  • Energy69kJ 17kcal
    <1%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.57g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ

Product Description

  • Gravy Granules for Beef
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maltodextrin, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See lid.

Produce of

Proudly packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Goldenfry granules into a measuring jug.
  • Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stir until smooth and serve.
  • For thicker gravy, simply add more granules
  • Great to thicken and add flavour to casseroles

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
  • Sandbeck Way,
  • Wetherby,
  • LS22 7DW.

Return to

  • Send your comments to hello@goldenfry.co.uk, or write to us at the address below.
  • Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
  • Sandbeck Way,
  • Wetherby,
  • LS22 7DW.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesmade up as directed Per 100mlmade up as directed Per 50ml serving
Energy 137kJ69kJ
-33kcal17kcal
Fat 2.3g1.2g
of which saturates 1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate 3.1g1.6g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 1.13g0.57g

