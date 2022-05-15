We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Whole Mackerel

Tesco Whole Mackerel

4.6(12)
Write a review
0.39kg/£2.73

£1.89

£7.00/kg

The chosen price and weight of this product is a guide only and may vary. You will be charged depending on the weight of the product picked on day of collection/delivery.

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
897kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
17.0g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 267kcal

Whole Mackerel (Scomber Scombrus), gutted, defrosted.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic.CAUGHT IN THE WILD With a rich, oily flavour and firm flakes.

Allergy Information

Contains fish.

Produce of

Packed in UK, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

View all Mackerel

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here