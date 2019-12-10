By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 White Chocolate & Caramel Puddle Cookie 210G

£ 1.69
£0.81/100g
One cookie
  • Energy702kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2007kJ / 479kcal

Product Description

  • All butter cookies with Belgian white chocolate buttons and caramel chunks and sea salt.
  • Soft baked, all butter cookies filled with puddles of luxurious Belgian white chocolate and generous chunks of salted caramel. These bakery inspired cookies are made for us by experts with over 50 years' experience passed down through generations. For the ultimate indulgence microwave for 25 seconds & complement with creamy Tesco Finest Vanilla ice cream perfect
  • These bakery-inspired cookies are made for us by experts with over 50 years' experience passed down through generations.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian White Chocolate Buttons (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (16%), Caramel Pieces (7%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Pectin), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring], Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel).

White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 23% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the ultimate indulgence microwave for 25 seconds & complement with creamy Tesco Finest Vanilla ice cream - perfect!

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (35g)
Energy2007kJ / 479kcal702kJ / 168kcal
Fat22.6g7.9g
Saturates13.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate62.9g22.0g
Sugars33.0g11.6g
Fibre1.4g0.5g
Protein5.3g1.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Wow these are Gourmet delicious

5 stars

Tesco handed these out as gifts fir xkas to customers home delivery and wow. These are absolutely fantastic even the dogs wanted more lol. Probably wouldn't have tried them unless i got as a sample. Absolutely fantastic whoever bakes them for Tesco is a master at biscuits we are in Scotland shouldnt be called cookies though let's not lose out cultural words. Highly recommend these my once a week treat now. So so delicious. Well worth the price Tesco Finest range really is superior yo kodt of their regular range to me

gorgeous

5 stars

these biscuits are absolutely delicious

