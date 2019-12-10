Tesco Finest 6 White Chocolate & Caramel Puddle Cookie 210G

Wow these are Gourmet delicious
Tesco handed these out as gifts fir xkas to customers home delivery and wow. These are absolutely fantastic even the dogs wanted more lol. Probably wouldn't have tried them unless i got as a sample. Absolutely fantastic whoever bakes them for Tesco is a master at biscuits we are in Scotland shouldnt be called cookies though let's not lose out cultural words. Highly recommend these my once a week treat now. So so delicious. Well worth the price Tesco Finest range really is superior yo kodt of their regular range to me
gorgeous
these biscuits are absolutely delicious