Pukka Chicken & Mushroom Pie

Product Description

  • Tender Pieces of Chicken, Sliced Mushrooms with a Light Sauce in a Puff Pastry Case.
  • Our chicken & mushroom pie is a true classic. Chunky cuts of chicken and sliced mushrooms in a deliciously mouth-watering rich creamy sauce, have all been packed into our golden, flaky puff pastry case. A much loved favourite you won't be able to resist.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Chunky cuts of chicken
  • Deliciously succulent
  • Golden puff pastry
  • With quality ingredients

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Chicken (18%), Mushrooms (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Stock (contains: Chicken Stock, Salt, Yeast Extract, Glucose, Onion Concentrate, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Rosemary Extract), Double Cream (contains: Milk), Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein, Chicken from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley, Egg, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted /gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

Name and address

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 100gAmount Per Pie
Energy 905kj/216kcal1927kj/460kcal
Fat 10.4g22.1g
of which Saturates 5.2g11.1g
Carbohydrates20.9g44.5g
of which Sugars 1.4g2.9g
Fibre 1.5g3.1g
Protein 9.0g19.1g
Salt 1.0g2.1g

Safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

Where is the CHICKEN?

2 stars

Dear Pukka, These used to be the best Chicken and Mushroom pies at one point in time with reasonable amount of chicken, who put the chicken in and then straight out again? Please assess your pies and add more chicken, or change the name to Mushroom and Mushroom pie as the name of your pie is misleading. 2 star rating for the pastry and sauce. Hoping the next batch of pies I purchase are what they claim to be in the box. Chicken and Mushroom and how they used to be. On promotion or regardless! Thanks

