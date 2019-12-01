Pukka Chicken & Mushroom Pie

Where is the CHICKEN?
Dear Pukka, These used to be the best Chicken and Mushroom pies at one point in time with reasonable amount of chicken, who put the chicken in and then straight out again? Please assess your pies and add more chicken, or change the name to Mushroom and Mushroom pie as the name of your pie is misleading. 2 star rating for the pastry and sauce. Hoping the next batch of pies I purchase are what they claim to be in the box. Chicken and Mushroom and how they used to be. On promotion or regardless! Thanks