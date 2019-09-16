By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brew City Onion Straws 150G

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Brew City Onion Straws 150G
£ 2.80
£1.87/100g

Offer

per 31g serving Oven Baked
  • Energy436kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Slices of onion coated in a black pepper breadcrumb.
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's beermunch!
  • Sweet onion strips in a light crispy crumb
  • Bites for beer
  • Proper bar snacks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (42%), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sugar, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Oil, Capsicum Extract, Dill Extract), Breadcrumb (15%) (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (E300), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Onion Straws. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Onion Straws onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 10 - 12 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly pairs with Pale Ale

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ10481407
kcal250307
Fat g1113
of which saturates g1.31.5
Carbohydrate g3342
of which sugars g4.83.8
Fibre g2.53.0
Protein g4.05.1
Salt g0.861.1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

A Waste of money

1 stars

An unutterable waste of money! The contents are equable to taking approximately half a dozen breaded onion rings from a larger bag of frozen ones and braking them up and then adding too much black pepper yourself! They weren’t even uniform in shape... I feel deceived and cheated!

Slimy and fatty

3 stars

Onion straws? More like onion blobs! A lot of packaging for very little product. Slimy and fatty. Maybe it was just the box we had.

The Onion straws are excellent however I have only

3 stars

The Onion straws are excellent however I have only given 3 stars because of the cost; the small box they come in is half empty so you barely get half a handful of straws. Would really love to purchase them again but not at the present price

Usually bought next

Brew City Cheesy Brew Bites 200G

£ 2.80
£1.40/100g

Offer

Brew City Halloumi Fries 150G

£ 2.80
£1.87/100g

Offer

Brew City Ipa Last Order Fries 400G

£ 2.80
£0.70/100g

Offer

Tesco 8 Green Jalapeno Peppers Bites 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here