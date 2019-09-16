Brew City Onion Straws 150G

A Waste of money
An unutterable waste of money! The contents are equable to taking approximately half a dozen breaded onion rings from a larger bag of frozen ones and braking them up and then adding too much black pepper yourself! They weren’t even uniform in shape... I feel deceived and cheated!
Slimy and fatty
Onion straws? More like onion blobs! A lot of packaging for very little product. Slimy and fatty. Maybe it was just the box we had.
The Onion straws are excellent however I have only
The Onion straws are excellent however I have only given 3 stars because of the cost; the small box they come in is half empty so you barely get half a handful of straws. Would really love to purchase them again but not at the present price