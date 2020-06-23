Tgi Smoked Pork Ribs With Bourbon Bbq Sauce 450G

- Energy2769kJ 633kcal33%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073kJ
Product Description
- Slow cooked, hickory and cherry smoked pork ribs with smoky barbecue seasoning and sachet of bourbon barbecue sauce.
- Experience Our Legendary Flavours
- From our signature smoked wood chip blend to our legendary sauces. We take real American flavours and bring you the TGI Fridays experience at home.
- Mexican Brisket
- Smoked Rack of Ribs
- Smoky Wings & Ribs
- Smoked King Ribs
- Smoked Pulled Pork
- Produced under licence for TGI Fridays™
- Oven 30 mins
- Made using British and EU pork
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Pork Ribs (82%) (Pork Ribs, Dextrose, Pea Starch, Dried Onion, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Red Pepper, Tomato, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Green Pepper, Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Oregano Leaves), Bourbon BBQ Sauce (17%) (Water, Honey, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Bourbon Whiskey, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Potassium Metabisulphite), Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Malted Barley Extract, Smoked Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Clove)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on a day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost in a refrigerator overnight. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.
Remove all packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side for later use.
Pre heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove the meat from pouch and place onto a baking tray. Cook in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and discard any cooking juices. Drizzle the contents of the sachet evenly over the rib rack. Return to oven for further 5 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not serve as a main meal with coleslaw & onion rings or share as a starter for two?
Number of uses
Contains 1 portion
Warnings
- WARNING
- Product contains bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- SV Cuisine,
- Black Country New Road,
- Wednesbury,
- West Midlands,
- WS10 7NZ.
Return to
- SV Cuisine,
- Black Country New Road,
- Wednesbury,
- West Midlands,
- WS10 7NZ.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed: per 100g
|as consumed: Per pack (258g)
|% Reference Intake Average Adult
|% Reference Intake Per Serving
|Energy
|1073kJ
|2769kJ
|8400kJ
|33%
|-
|257kcal
|663kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|36.6g
|70g
|52%
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|14.2g
|20g
|71%
|Carbohydrates
|12.5g
|32.3g
|of which sugars
|10.9g
|28.1g
|90g
|31%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|19.5g
|50.3g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.26g
|6g
|21%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING Product contains bones.
