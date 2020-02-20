Colgate Kids 3-5 Year Natural Fruit Flavour Toothpaste 75Ml

Cleans teeth no moaning kids
My younger kids love this fruity toothpaste always had moans about minty toothpastes so this is a godsend and it leaves the kids teeth clean and freshens the breath
Perfect
This is best paste for my daughter teeth’s it has taken perfect care since she was 2 using her toothbrush I like the flavour not too strong and no need not improvements and recommended to all
Love it
This toothpaste has been great in getting my daughter to brush her teeth after she decided she didn't like 'minty.' Surprisingly, I couldn't find anything non minty for kids in local pharmacies, so I was really pleased to source this product.
Not as good
I got this for my son, who's 5. He hated the taste! Was a nightmare trying to get him to brush his teeth.
Son loves it
Love this toothpaste only one my son will use. Makes the morning routine a lot easier having this will definitely but again
Toothpaste
My 3 year old loves using this toothpaste he now wants to brush his teeth witch is just fabulous. Would defiantly recommend to other parents. Colgate is simply the best! I love it
Will never use anything else
I absolutely love this product, my son is very picky when it comes to toothpaste and this he loves. its easy for him to use and he loves tha packaging as it easy for him to recognize which one is his.
Shining bright
My daughter always wants to brush her teeth using this toothpaste, she likes the taste & it leaves her teeth nice and clean, great product.
children toothpaste ( colgate)
i have got a 5 year old who really like this toothpaste because of the taste of it. i think that it is good and at the end of the product. i think something that they could do it improve this product is the taste because my child did not like the tasted of it. if you are looking for a good toothpaste for children i would go out and get this one for children who ae 3 to 5 years old
Great & refreshing!
Just recently tried this for my 5 year old, as toothpastes go, this is the best one so far, as you know, it’s hard enough to get them to brush their teeth for long enough and thoroughly....this toothpaste helps with those problems quite easily! Now my 5 year old actually wants to spend time and effort brushing his teeth! This toothpaste is a clear Winner in our house!