Colgate Kids 3-5 Year Natural Fruit Flavour Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(111)Write a review
Product Description

  • Colg Kids 3-5 Yr Nat Frt Flavour Toothpaste 75ml
  • Ding! Ding! We're helping kids scoot their way to healthy smiles. Helps to protect against cavities and strengthens the softer enamel of little teeth. Fun flavour turns brushing battles into a breeze. Suitable for children aged 3 - 5 years
  • Anticavity fluoride toothpaste
  • 0% artificial flavours, sweeteners, & colours
  • Kid-friendly natural flavour
  • Age-appropriate fluoride level
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, PEG-12, Cellulose Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Fluoride, Aroma, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • - Brush twice a day under parental supervision.
  • - Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing.

Warnings

  • In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Cleans teeth no moaning kids

4 stars

My younger kids love this fruity toothpaste always had moans about minty toothpastes so this is a godsend and it leaves the kids teeth clean and freshens the breath

Perfect

5 stars

This is best paste for my daughter teeth’s it has taken perfect care since she was 2 using her toothbrush I like the flavour not too strong and no need not improvements and recommended to all

Love it

5 stars

This toothpaste has been great in getting my daughter to brush her teeth after she decided she didn't like 'minty.' Surprisingly, I couldn't find anything non minty for kids in local pharmacies, so I was really pleased to source this product.

Not as good

1 stars

I got this for my son, who's 5. He hated the taste! Was a nightmare trying to get him to brush his teeth.

Son loves it

4 stars

Love this toothpaste only one my son will use. Makes the morning routine a lot easier having this will definitely but again

Toothpaste

5 stars

My 3 year old loves using this toothpaste he now wants to brush his teeth witch is just fabulous. Would defiantly recommend to other parents. Colgate is simply the best! I love it

Will never use anything else

5 stars

I absolutely love this product, my son is very picky when it comes to toothpaste and this he loves. its easy for him to use and he loves tha packaging as it easy for him to recognize which one is his.

Shining bright

5 stars

My daughter always wants to brush her teeth using this toothpaste, she likes the taste & it leaves her teeth nice and clean, great product.

children toothpaste ( colgate)

4 stars

i have got a 5 year old who really like this toothpaste because of the taste of it. i think that it is good and at the end of the product. i think something that they could do it improve this product is the taste because my child did not like the tasted of it. if you are looking for a good toothpaste for children i would go out and get this one for children who ae 3 to 5 years old

Great & refreshing!

5 stars

Just recently tried this for my 5 year old, as toothpastes go, this is the best one so far, as you know, it’s hard enough to get them to brush their teeth for long enough and thoroughly....this toothpaste helps with those problems quite easily! Now my 5 year old actually wants to spend time and effort brushing his teeth! This toothpaste is a clear Winner in our house!

