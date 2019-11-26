Tesco Rich Chocolate Gateau 850G

Dry tasteless
Dry and tasteless. Really disappoints
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 280kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (26%), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Fat, Fructose, Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Apple Pulp, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Mixed Dark and White Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, Diphosphates), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place onto a plate or tray Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours 30 minutes at room temperature or alternatively defrost for 6-8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Produced in Germany
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 85g
|Energy
|1171kJ / 280kcal
|996kJ / 238kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|30.6g
|Sugars
|22.8g
|19.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
