Tesco Rich Chocolate Gateau 850G

£ 3.00
£0.35/100g

Offer

Per 85g
  • Energy996kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars19.4g
    22%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge layered with chocolate cream mousse and chocolate flavoured sauce, covered with chocolate flavoured jelly, decorated with mixed dark and white chocolate decoration.
  • Smooth Mousse Layers Chocolate sponge and whipped mousse topped with chocolate straws. Perfect after dinner treat or party show stopper. An Indulgent Gateau with layers of chocolate sponge, separated with creamy chocolate mousse and gooey chocolate flavoured sauce. Covered with a chocolate flavoured mirror glaze jelly, decorated with mixed dark and white chocolate decoration.
  • Smooth Mousse Layers Chocolate sponge and whipped mousse topped with chocolate straws.
  • Pack size: 850g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (26%), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Fat, Fructose, Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Apple Pulp, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Mixed Dark and White Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, Diphosphates), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place onto a plate or tray Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours 30 minutes at room temperature or alternatively defrost for 6-8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

850g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 85g
Energy1171kJ / 280kcal996kJ / 238kcal
Fat12.3g10.4g
Saturates7.4g6.3g
Carbohydrate36.0g30.6g
Sugars22.8g19.4g
Fibre2.6g2.2g
Protein5.0g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Dry tasteless

1 stars

Dry and tasteless. Really disappoints

