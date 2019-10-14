By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Pizza Co. Classic Crust Buffalo Chicken 588G

The Pizza Co. Classic Crust Buffalo Chicken 588G
£ 5.00
£0.85/100g

Offer

¼ of a pizza
  • Energy1580kJ 377kcal
    19%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato and mascarpone full fat soft cheese sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken, red pepper, spring onion, soured cream and a parsley, oregano and black pepper sprinkle.
  • Find us on Instagram @thepizzacompanyuk
  • A soft chewy takeaway style pizza base smothered with a creamy buffalo tomato sauce, loaded with tangy cheese, buffalo chicken, red pepper and spring onion finished with sour cream.
  • Love It. Share It.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Classic crust
  • 13 mins oven
  • Pack size: 588g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), Chicken (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Maize Grits, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Lemon Juice, Basil, Parsley, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • The Pizza Company,
  • Sluice Road,
  • Holbeach St Marks,
  • Spalding,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE12 8HF.

Return to

  • To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Pizza Company,
  • Sluice Road,
  • Holbeach St Marks,
  • Spalding,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE12 8HF.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

588g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pizza
Energy1082kJ / 258kcal1580kJ / 377kcal
Fat10.7g15.6g
Saturates2.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate28.8g42.0g
Sugars3.8g5.5g
Fibre2.3g3.4g
Protein10.5g15.3g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

