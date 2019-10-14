The Pizza Co. Classic Crust Buffalo Chicken 588G
Offer
- Energy1580kJ 377kcal19%
- Fat15.6g22%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- A pizza base topped with tomato and mascarpone full fat soft cheese sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken, red pepper, spring onion, soured cream and a parsley, oregano and black pepper sprinkle.
- Find us on Instagram @thepizzacompanyuk
- A soft chewy takeaway style pizza base smothered with a creamy buffalo tomato sauce, loaded with tangy cheese, buffalo chicken, red pepper and spring onion finished with sour cream.
- Love It. Share It.
- Chilli rating - 2
- Classic crust
- 13 mins oven
- Pack size: 588g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), Chicken (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Maize Grits, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Lemon Juice, Basil, Parsley, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13 mins
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- The Pizza Company,
- Sluice Road,
- Holbeach St Marks,
- Spalding,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE12 8HF.
Return to
- To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- The Pizza Company,
- Sluice Road,
- Holbeach St Marks,
- Spalding,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE12 8HF.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
588g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pizza
|Energy
|1082kJ / 258kcal
|1580kJ / 377kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.8g
|42.0g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.4g
|Protein
|10.5g
|15.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019