Duda Mini Tyrolska 300G

Duda Mini Tyrolska 300G
Product Description

  • Cured & steamed, finely minced pork and poultry sausage in inedible casing.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat 54%, Water, Chicken Meat 5%, Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat 3%, Starch, Salt, Stabilisers [E451, E450, E452], Thickeners [E407a, E407], Flavour Enhancer [E621], Maltodextrin, Antioxidant [E316], Dextrose, Flavourings, Spices Extracts, Hemoglobin, Preservative [E250]

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat cold.
  • Remove casing before eating.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • ul. Opolska 22,
  • 40-084 Katowice.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny:
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec.

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy 887 kJ/
-214 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 7,1 g
Carbohydrate 3,0 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 10 g
Salt 2,3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

