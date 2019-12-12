Duda Mini Tyrolska 300G

Product Description
- Cured & steamed, finely minced pork and poultry sausage in inedible casing.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat 54%, Water, Chicken Meat 5%, Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat 3%, Starch, Salt, Stabilisers [E451, E450, E452], Thickeners [E407a, E407], Flavour Enhancer [E621], Maltodextrin, Antioxidant [E316], Dextrose, Flavourings, Spices Extracts, Hemoglobin, Preservative [E250]
Allergy Information
- This product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat. Eat cold.
- Remove casing before eating.
Name and address
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- ul. Opolska 22,
- 40-084 Katowice.
- Zakład Produkcyjny:
- ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
- 41-203 Sosnowiec.
Return to
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- ul. Opolska 22,
- 40-084 Katowice.
- Zakład Produkcyjny:
- ul. Baczyńskiego 165,
- 41-203 Sosnowiec.
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g of product:
|Energy
|887 kJ/
|-
|214 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|of which saturates
|7,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|3,0 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|10 g
|Salt
|2,3 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019