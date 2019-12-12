Tesco Finest Cranberry Topped Pork Pie 440G

- Energy1481kJ 356kcal18%
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encased in rich hot water crust pastry and finished with sweetened cranberries and cranberry and Ruby Port jelly.
- The filling is wrapped in traditional hot water pastry then baked in a hoop. For a festive finish, we top it by hand with juicy, sweetened cranberries and a cranberry and ruby port jelly.
- FOP Carefully selected cuts of coarse British pork in crisp, hot water pastry, topped with cranberries and a rich cranberry & port jelly. BOP This pie is baked by award winning experts in Leicestershire, who have been crafting pies for nearly 200 years. It's made with succulent, coarsely chopped British pork and a rich bone stock jelly for added flavour. The filling is wrapped in traditional hot water pastry then baked in a hoop. For a festive finish, we top it by hand with juicy, sweetened cranberries and a cranberry and ruby port jelly.
- Pack size: 440g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (42%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Cranberry (6%), Pork Fat, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Ruby Port, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
440g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of pie (110g)
|Energy
|1347kJ / 324kcal
|1481kJ / 356kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|24.7g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|12.0g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
