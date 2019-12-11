By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 18 American Selection 390G

Tesco 18 American Selection 390G
£ 3.00
£0.77/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Cooked macaroni pasta mixed with mature Cheddar cheese and single cream, coated in breadcrumbs. 6 Sweetcorn fritters with spring onion and parsley. 6 Shredded potato with chive and black pepper cooked in rapeseed oil.
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne macaroni cheese bite (27g**)
Energy1229kJ / 294kcal332kJ / 79kcal
Fat16.2g4.4g
Saturates4.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate27.6g7.5g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein8.5g2.3g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 390g typically weighs 348g.--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta (38%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (26%), Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Roasted Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Mustard Powder, Ground White Pepper, Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sage.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (54%), Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Spring Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rice Flour.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Chive, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne macaroni cheese bite (27g**)Per 100gOne sweetcorn fritter (17g**)
    Energy1229kJ / 294kcal332kJ / 79kcal982kJ / 235kcal167kJ / 40kcal
    Fat16.2g4.4g11.2g1.9g
    Saturates4.4g1.2g1.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate27.6g7.5g25.7g4.4g
    Sugars1.7g0.5g3.6g0.6g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g4.2g0.7g
    Protein8.5g2.3g5.7g1.0g
    Salt0.7g0.2g0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

The Mac and cheese one was not at all nice, the ot

2 stars

The Mac and cheese one was not at all nice, the other 2 flavours were ok but wouldn’t buy again, tasted greasy.

