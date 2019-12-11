Tesco 18 American Selection 390G

The Mac and cheese one was not at all nice, the ot
The Mac and cheese one was not at all nice, the other 2 flavours were ok but wouldn’t buy again, tasted greasy.
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1229kJ / 294kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Produced in the U.K.
18 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
390g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One macaroni cheese bite (27g**)
|Energy
|1229kJ / 294kcal
|332kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 390g typically weighs 348g.
|-
|-
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta (38%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (26%), Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Roasted Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Mustard Powder, Ground White Pepper, Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sage.,
INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (54%), Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Spring Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rice Flour.,
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Chive, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper.
18 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One macaroni cheese bite (27g**)
|Per 100g
|One sweetcorn fritter (17g**)
|Energy
|1229kJ / 294kcal
|332kJ / 79kcal
|982kJ / 235kcal
|167kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|4.4g
|11.2g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|7.5g
|25.7g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|3.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|4.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.3g
|5.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
