Tesco Christmas French Selection 120G

- Energy180kJ 43kcal2%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1636kJ / 394kcal
Product Description
- A selection of 8 slices of pork salami, 8 slices of pork salami coated with herbs and 8 slices of pork salami with Comté cheese.
- Made In France 8 Saucisson 8 Saucisson With Herbs 8 Saucisson With Comté
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack of Saucisson with Comté (approx. 3 slices 11g)
|Energy
|1636kJ / 394kcal
|180kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|31.1g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|13.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Protein
|27.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|4.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Spices [Pepper, Garlic, Paprika, Nutmeg], Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (40g) Energy 1605kJ / 387kcal 642kJ / 155kcal Fat 31.0g 12.4g Saturates 11.8g 4.7g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.2g Sugars 0.4g 0.2g Fibre 1.3g 0.5g Protein 25.9g 10.4g Salt 5.1g 2.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/3 of a pack
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Herbs [Rosemary, Thyme, Basil, Chervil, Marjoram, Savory, Lovage, Parsley, Oregano], Salt, Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Natamycin, Potassium Nitrate), Dextrose, Pepper, Garlic, Paprika, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (40g) Energy 1465kJ / 353kcal 586kJ / 141kcal Fat 27.4g 10.9g Saturates 10.4g 4.2g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.2g Sugars 0.5g 0.2g Fibre 0.3g 0.1g Protein 26.0g 10.4g Salt 4.7g 1.9g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/3 of a pack of Saucisson with Comté (approx. 3 slices 11g)
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Comté Cheese (Milk), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Spices(Pepper, Garlic, Paprika, Nutmeg), Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (11g) Energy 1637kJ / 394kcal 180kJ / 43kcal Fat 31.1g 3.4g Saturates 13.0g 1.4g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 0.3g 0.0g Protein 27.9g 3.1g Salt 4.8g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
