Tesco Christmas French Selection 120G

Tesco Christmas French Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£20.84/kg
1/3 of a pack of Saucisson with Comté (approx. 3 slices 11g)
  • Energy180kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1636kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of 8 slices of pork salami, 8 slices of pork salami coated with herbs and 8 slices of pork salami with Comté cheese.
  • Made In France 8 Saucisson 8 Saucisson With Herbs 8 Saucisson With Comté
  • Made In France 8 Saucisson 8 Saucisson With Herbs 8 Saucisson With Comté
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack of Saucisson with Comté (approx. 3 slices 11g)
Energy1636kJ / 394kcal180kJ / 43kcal
Fat31.1g3.4g
Saturates13.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein27.9g3.1g
Salt4.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

