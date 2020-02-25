Toast Ale Craft Lager 330Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Craft Lager
- Food production is the biggest contributor to climate change, but one third of all food is wasted. We're here to change that. We brew our planet-saving beer with surplus fresh bread. All our profits go to charities fixing the food system.
- Raise a toast.
- Save the world.
- Cheers.
- Buy Social
- @toastale
- Brewed with surplus fresh bread, malted barley and Perle, Spalter and Mittelfruh hops. A crisp, refreshing, pilsner-style craft lager.
- Here's to change
- Crisp, refreshing, planet-saving
- Brewed with surplus bread
- Great taste 2018
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Wheat, Barley, Oats, Soya, May contain: Rye, Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Brewed with surplus fresh bread, malted barley and Perle, Spalter and Mittelfruh hops. A crisp, refreshing, pilsner-style craft lager
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
See base for best before (but still drinkable after)
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Brewed for:
- Toast Ale,
- 25 Lavington Street,
- London,
- SE1 0NZ.
- By:
Return to
- Toast Ale,
- 25 Lavington Street,
- London,
- SE1 0NZ.
- toastale.com
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020