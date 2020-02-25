By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toast Ale Craft Lager 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Craft Lager
  • Food production is the biggest contributor to climate change, but one third of all food is wasted. We're here to change that. We brew our planet-saving beer with surplus fresh bread. All our profits go to charities fixing the food system.
  • Raise a toast.
  • Save the world.
  • Cheers.
  • Buy Social
  • @toastale
  • Brewed with surplus fresh bread, malted barley and Perle, Spalter and Mittelfruh hops. A crisp, refreshing, pilsner-style craft lager.
  • Here's to change
  • Crisp, refreshing, planet-saving
  • Brewed with surplus bread
  • Great taste 2018
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Wheat, Barley, Oats, Soya, May contain: Rye, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Brewed with surplus fresh bread, malted barley and Perle, Spalter and Mittelfruh hops. A crisp, refreshing, pilsner-style craft lager

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

See base for best before (but still drinkable after)

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • Toast Ale,
  • 25 Lavington Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 0NZ.
  • By:

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

