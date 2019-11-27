By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Chocolate Lollipops 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

One lolly
  • Energy821kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2345kJ / 562kcal

Product Description

  • Dinosaur Belgian milk and white chocolate decorated lolly.
  • Belgian milk & white chocolate Doug the Dinosaur lolly. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Belgian milk & white chocolate Doug the Dinosaur lolly
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum.

White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 21% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (35g)
Energy2345kJ / 562kcal821kJ / 197kcal
Fat35.3g12.4g
Saturates21.6g7.5g
Carbohydrate53.0g18.6g
Sugars41.8g14.6g
Fibre2.0g0.7g
Protein7.2g2.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

