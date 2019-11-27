Tesco Christmas Chocolate Lollipops 35G

- Energy821kJ 197kcal10%
Product Description
- Dinosaur Belgian milk and white chocolate decorated lolly.
- Belgian milk & white chocolate Doug the Dinosaur lolly. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
- Belgian milk & white chocolate Doug the Dinosaur lolly
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum.
White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 21% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
35g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lolly (35g)
|Energy
|2345kJ / 562kcal
|821kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|35.3g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|21.6g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|18.6g
|Sugars
|41.8g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.
