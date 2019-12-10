By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Soft & Sliced Sesame Bagels 5 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Warburtons Soft & Sliced Sesame Bagels 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Each bagel contains
  • Energy897kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Sliced Sesame Topped White Bagels
  • "Our wonderful new bagel. Soft, thick and chewy, perfect anytime (p.s. we've sliced them for you too!)"
  • Soft & sliced
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sesame Seeds (3%), Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Dextrose, Maize, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average bagel (80g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1121kJ897kJ8400kJ
-267kcal214kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.3g2.6g70g
of which saturates 1.0g0.8g20g
Carbohydrate 47.3g37.8g260g
of which sugars 6.4g5.1g90g
Fibre 3.5g2.8g
Protein 10.3g8.2g50g
Salt 0.80g0.64g6g

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not worthy of Robert De Niro ...

2 stars

We usually get Tesco's bagels because they are cheaper than New York Bagels and just as good(very good).Tried these for another choice because Warby's are ok at most things - and swayed by Robert De Niro,obvs.... Reader they are poor. Very over-browned,suspiciously so in fact.The shiny outside was like it had been faked.But inside was the worst.They didn't taste like a bagel and didn't have that distinctive chewy texture or sweetish molasses taste.They were like a browned - effect papery plastic coating on Warburtons soft white flavourless sliced bread. And the sesame seeds were practically raw. No thanks. Sorry Warby's.Love yr crumpets though.

I'm converted!!

5 stars

As someone who said... I don't like bagels' I am a convert! These sesame seeded bagels are really tasty and super soft. I would recommend.

