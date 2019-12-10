Warburtons Soft & Sliced Sesame Bagels 5 Pack

Not worthy of Robert De Niro ...
We usually get Tesco's bagels because they are cheaper than New York Bagels and just as good(very good).Tried these for another choice because Warby's are ok at most things - and swayed by Robert De Niro,obvs.... Reader they are poor. Very over-browned,suspiciously so in fact.The shiny outside was like it had been faked.But inside was the worst.They didn't taste like a bagel and didn't have that distinctive chewy texture or sweetish molasses taste.They were like a browned - effect papery plastic coating on Warburtons soft white flavourless sliced bread. And the sesame seeds were practically raw. No thanks. Sorry Warby's.Love yr crumpets though.
I'm converted!!
As someone who said... I don't like bagels' I am a convert! These sesame seeded bagels are really tasty and super soft. I would recommend.