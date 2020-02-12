By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Egg 151G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Egg 151G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 4.00
£2.65/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

Offer

Product Description

  • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Pink Coloured Decoration
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Recyclability
  • Paper - Carton
  • 1 - Pet - Fitment & Window
  • The fitment is made from 50% recycled plastic.
  • Ⓒ Design 20
  • Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 151G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 30% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 60% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Egg.

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alferton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alferton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,
  • UK.
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

151g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2277 kJ
-545 kcal
Fat 32 g
of which Saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 55 g
of which Sugars 54 g
Protein 6.9 g
Salt 0.21 g

