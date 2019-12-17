By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Spiced Apple & Clementine Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.25/each

Offer

One pie
  • Energy960kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 346kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Butter enriched pastry cases with a Bramley apple, clementine and cinnamon filling.
  • BUTTER ENRICHED PASTRY Made with a Bramley apple, cinnamon and clementine filling
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Bramley Apple (15%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Maize Starch, Bramley Apple Purée (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Ground Cinnamon, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Citric Acid, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Malic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS OVEN 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 8 mins Remove outer packaging. Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes. Leave to stand for 3 minutes after heating. Can be eaten warm or cold.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 10 secs / 10 secs
Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power. If heating 4 or more pies at a time, heat for 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Can be eaten warm or cold.
  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (66g)
Energy1454kJ / 346kcal960kJ / 228kcal
Fat12.0g7.9g
Saturates4.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate55.0g36.3g
Sugars22.7g15.0g
Fibre2.8g1.8g
Protein3.1g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Moreish-Very tasty change from regular fruit pies

5 stars

Smells great, taste good! Highly recommended. You have to try these! PLEASE Tesco, DON'T TAKE THEM OFF THE MARKET on 24th December! What's THAT about!!! I'm going to have to stock up!

No resemblance to the picture on the box!

1 stars

I first bought these a couple of weeks ago and they were perfect. Crumbly, buttery pastry and a firm, delicious filling with chunks of spiced apples. You could taste the clementines too. This week I bought another two boxes and they were dreadful! The pastry was dry and the filling had the texture and consistency of pureed apple sauce - similar to baby food. It literally dribbled out of the pie when you bit into it. No spice, no clementine and nothing like the picture on the box.

