Tesco 6 Spiced Apple & Clementine Pies

Moreish-Very tasty change from regular fruit pies
Smells great, taste good! Highly recommended. You have to try these! PLEASE Tesco, DON'T TAKE THEM OFF THE MARKET on 24th December! What's THAT about!!! I'm going to have to stock up!
No resemblance to the picture on the box!
I first bought these a couple of weeks ago and they were perfect. Crumbly, buttery pastry and a firm, delicious filling with chunks of spiced apples. You could taste the clementines too. This week I bought another two boxes and they were dreadful! The pastry was dry and the filling had the texture and consistency of pureed apple sauce - similar to baby food. It literally dribbled out of the pie when you bit into it. No spice, no clementine and nothing like the picture on the box.