Cadbury Chocolate Brownie Mix 350G
- Energy544kJ 130kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Brownie Mix with Milk Chocolate Chips
- Make your own chocolate brownies
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (8%), Milk Chocolate Chips (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides), Flavourings), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Wheat Fibre, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.
Number of uses
Makes 16 brownies
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 0223389
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as baked Per 100g
|as baked Per brownie (31g)
|%* Per brownie (31g)
|Energy
|1784kJ
|544kJ
|6%
|426kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|5.6g
|8%
|of which Saturates
|3.6g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|57.8g
|17.6g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|46.6g
|14.2g
|16%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.1g
|-
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.20g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
