Cadbury Chocolate Brownie Mix 350G

Cadbury Chocolate Brownie Mix 350G
Per brownie (31g)
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Mix with Milk Chocolate Chips
  • Make your own chocolate brownies
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (8%), Milk Chocolate Chips (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides), Flavourings), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Wheat Fibre, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.

Number of uses

Makes 16 brownies

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 0223389
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas baked Per 100gas baked Per brownie (31g)%* Per brownie (31g)
Energy 1784kJ544kJ6%426kcal
Fat 18.2g5.6g8%
of which Saturates 3.6g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 57.8g17.6g7%
of which Sugars 46.6g14.2g16%
Fibre 3.7g1.1g-
Protein 5.8g1.8g4%
Salt 0.65g0.20g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

