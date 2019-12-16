Tesco Biscuits For Cheese Tin 300G
New
Product Description
- A selection of plain and savoury biscuits.
- Multigrain Cracker.
- Poppy & Sesame Thins.
- Small Wheatmeal Biscuit.
- Salt & Black Pepper Cracker.
- Oblong Water Biscuit.
- Bran Cracker.
- Wheatgerm Cracker.
- Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new - making them the best they can be.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Rye, Sesame, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.For Best Before: see base of tin.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 53 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Malted Barley Extract, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One bran cracker (7.3g) Energy 1919kJ 140kJ - 457kcal 33kcal Fat 17.1g 1.2g of which saturates 7.6g 0.6g Carbohydrate 65.0g 4.7g of which sugars 0.5g <0.1g Fibre 3.4g 0.2g Protein 9.0g 0.7g Salt 1.1g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Kibbled Wheat, Kibbled Rye, Sesame Seed, Sugar Beet Fibre, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One multigrain cracker (6.2g) Energy 1927kJ 119kJ - 459kcal 28kcal Fat 16.1g 1.0g of which saturates 6.7g 0.4g Carbohydrate 66.9g 4.1g of which sugars 7.1g 0.4g Fibre 4.8g 0.3g Protein 9.0g 0.6g Salt 1.1g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheatgerm, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Autolysed Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One wheatgerm cracker (6.1g) Energy 2040kJ 124kJ - 487kcal 30kcal Fat 22.7g 1.4g of which saturates 9.9g 0.6g Carbohydrate 58.5g 3.6g of which sugars 6.5g 0.4g Fibre 4.8g 0.3g Protein 9.8g 0.6g Salt 1.7g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Poppy Seeds (4%), Sesame Seeds (4%), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Sugar
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One poppy & sesame thin (4.1g) Energy 2054kJ 84kJ - 490kcal 20kcal Fat 20.9g 0.9g of which saturates 7.5g 0.3g Carbohydrate 63.0g 2.6g of which sugars 3.2g 0.1g Fibre 4.7g 0.2g Protein 10.1g 0.4g Salt 1.2g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One salt & black pepper cracker (4.7g) Energy 1938kJ 91kJ - 461kcal 22kcal Fat 14.4g 0.7g of which saturates 6.5g 0.3g Carbohydrate 72.0g 3.4g of which sugars 1.4g 0.1g Fibre 2.9g 0.1g Protein 9.3g 0.4g Salt 0.9g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One water biscuit (4.1g) Energy 1750kJ 72kJ - 415kcal 17kcal Fat 7.6g 0.3g of which saturates 3.3g 0.1g Carbohydrate 74.3g 3.0g of which sugars 1.6g 0.1g Fibre 4.2g 0.2g Protein 10.1g 0.4g Salt 1.5g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid), Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One wheatmeal biscuit (8.6g) Energy 1971kJ 170kJ - 471kcal 40kcal Fat 20.6g 1.8g of which saturates 9.6g 0.8g Carbohydrate 61.2g 5.3g of which sugars 18.7g 1.6g Fibre 6.2g 0.5g Protein 7.0g 0.6g Salt 1.4g 0.1g Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
