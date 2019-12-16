By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Biscuits For Cheese Tin 300G

Tesco Biscuits For Cheese Tin 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

New

Product Description

  • A selection of plain and savoury biscuits.
  • Multigrain Cracker.
  • Poppy & Sesame Thins.
  • Small Wheatmeal Biscuit.
  • Salt & Black Pepper Cracker.
  • Oblong Water Biscuit.
  • Bran Cracker.
  • Wheatgerm Cracker.
  • Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new - making them the best they can be.
  • Have yourself a merry little Christmas
  • Classic assortment
  • A carefully chosen selection of savoury crackers and biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye, Sesame, Wheat
  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.For Best Before: see base of tin.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 53 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

300g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Malted Barley Extract, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One bran cracker (7.3g)
    Energy 1919kJ140kJ
    -457kcal33kcal
    Fat 17.1g1.2g
    of which saturates 7.6g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 65.0g4.7g
    of which sugars 0.5g<0.1g
    Fibre 3.4g0.2g
    Protein 9.0g0.7g
    Salt 1.1g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Kibbled Wheat, Kibbled Rye, Sesame Seed, Sugar Beet Fibre, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One multigrain cracker (6.2g)
    Energy 1927kJ119kJ
    -459kcal28kcal
    Fat 16.1g1.0g
    of which saturates 6.7g0.4g
    Carbohydrate 66.9g4.1g
    of which sugars 7.1g0.4g
    Fibre 4.8g0.3g
    Protein 9.0g0.6g
    Salt 1.1g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheatgerm, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Autolysed Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One wheatgerm cracker (6.1g)
    Energy 2040kJ124kJ
    -487kcal30kcal
    Fat 22.7g1.4g
    of which saturates 9.9g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 58.5g3.6g
    of which sugars 6.5g0.4g
    Fibre 4.8g0.3g
    Protein 9.8g0.6g
    Salt 1.7g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Poppy Seeds (4%), Sesame Seeds (4%), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Sugar

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One poppy & sesame thin (4.1g)
    Energy 2054kJ84kJ
    -490kcal20kcal
    Fat 20.9g0.9g
    of which saturates 7.5g0.3g
    Carbohydrate 63.0g2.6g
    of which sugars 3.2g0.1g
    Fibre 4.7g0.2g
    Protein 10.1g0.4g
    Salt 1.2g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One salt & black pepper cracker (4.7g)
    Energy 1938kJ91kJ
    -461kcal22kcal
    Fat 14.4g0.7g
    of which saturates 6.5g0.3g
    Carbohydrate 72.0g3.4g
    of which sugars 1.4g0.1g
    Fibre 2.9g0.1g
    Protein 9.3g0.4g
    Salt 0.9g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Salt

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One water biscuit (4.1g)
    Energy 1750kJ72kJ
    -415kcal17kcal
    Fat 7.6g0.3g
    of which saturates 3.3g0.1g
    Carbohydrate 74.3g3.0g
    of which sugars 1.6g0.1g
    Fibre 4.2g0.2g
    Protein 10.1g0.4g
    Salt 1.5g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid), Salt

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One wheatmeal biscuit (8.6g)
    Energy1971kJ170kJ
    -471kcal40kcal
    Fat 20.6g1.8g
    of which saturates 9.6g0.8g
    Carbohydrate 61.2g5.3g
    of which sugars 18.7g1.6g
    Fibre 6.2g0.5g
    Protein 7.0g0.6g
    Salt 1.4g0.1g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

