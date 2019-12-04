Alpro 360 Mango & Passion Fruit Ice Cream 450Ml

Delicious! Been vegan for a while now and this is
Delicious! Been vegan for a while now and this is by far the creamiest vegan ice cream I've tried! The favour is super good too
Wow
This is absolutely beautiful! So creamy, and with a lovely fruity zing. You wouldn't think it was a lower-cal ice cream at all.
Tasty, healthy(ish) dessert option!
I love ice cream, so I’m always on the lookout for low calorie/low sugar options to try to make my guilty pleasure a little less guilty! This Alpro ice cream is smooth and tasty - the vanilla doesn’t have too much flavour but the ripples of mango and passionfruit are delicious. It’s also a good vegan option - admittedly it’s a bit less creamy than dairy ice cream and seems to melt fairly quickly (which turns into a foamy texture rather than just liquid ice cream). Would recommend to anyone cutting down on dairy, sugar or calories! A tasty dessert that’s less naughty than others.
Taste gorgeous
I'm on diet and try to cut down the amount of sugar and calories so I gave it a try and absolutely love it. It doesn't taste like chemicals or artificial like other low cab ice cream I tried before. Like other Alpro ice creams, the sweetness is perfect for me, not too sweet like other well-known brands. The texture is creamy and fluffy, not icy at all. The unique flavour like tropical fruits is a massive plus.