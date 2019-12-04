By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro 360 Mango & Passion Fruit Ice Cream 450Ml

5(4)Write a review
Alpro 360 Mango & Passion Fruit Ice Cream 450Ml
£ 4.00
£0.89/100ml

Product Description

  • Plant-based soya ice cream with mango and passion fruit sauce (13.6%)
  Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Come a bit closer...
  • I can see you're curious & rightly so!
  • This is the full 360
  • Dig into a swirling Passionate Mango experience with 360 kcal per tub. A perfect plant-based pleasure!
  • Alpro 360: no nonsense, no sweeteners, heavenly tasty.
  • 360 calories per tub
  • 1 tub = 1503 kJ / 360 kcal - 100 g = 639 kJ / 153 kcal
  • 100% plant-based
  • Love at first scoop
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • No sweeteners
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 450ml

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.5%)), Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Mango (3.8%), Passionfruit (3.5%), Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Pectins, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt, Flavouring, Carrot Extract, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C and do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • For an optional product experience, remove from freezer 3 to 5 minutes before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g1x scoop per 50 ml
Energy 639 kJ / 153 kcal167 kJ / 40 kcal
Fat 6.0 g1.6 g
of which Saturates 4.7 g1.2 g
Carbohydrate 16.9 g4.4 g
of which Sugars 14.1 g3.7 g
Fibre10.5 g2.7 g
Protein 2.1 g0.5 g
Salt 0.16 g0.04 g
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients--
A full tub of 450 ml contains 1503 kJ / 360 kcal--
1x scoop = 50 ml / 26 g - 450 ml / 235 g = 9x scoop--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious! Been vegan for a while now and this is

5 stars

Delicious! Been vegan for a while now and this is by far the creamiest vegan ice cream I've tried! The favour is super good too

Wow

5 stars

This is absolutely beautiful! So creamy, and with a lovely fruity zing. You wouldn't think it was a lower-cal ice cream at all.

Tasty, healthy(ish) dessert option!

4 stars

I love ice cream, so I’m always on the lookout for low calorie/low sugar options to try to make my guilty pleasure a little less guilty! This Alpro ice cream is smooth and tasty - the vanilla doesn’t have too much flavour but the ripples of mango and passionfruit are delicious. It’s also a good vegan option - admittedly it’s a bit less creamy than dairy ice cream and seems to melt fairly quickly (which turns into a foamy texture rather than just liquid ice cream). Would recommend to anyone cutting down on dairy, sugar or calories! A tasty dessert that’s less naughty than others.

Taste gorgeous

5 stars

I'm on diet and try to cut down the amount of sugar and calories so I gave it a try and absolutely love it. It doesn't taste like chemicals or artificial like other low cab ice cream I tried before. Like other Alpro ice creams, the sweetness is perfect for me, not too sweet like other well-known brands. The texture is creamy and fluffy, not icy at all. The unique flavour like tropical fruits is a massive plus.

