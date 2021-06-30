We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sharwoods Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce 420G

5(1)Write a review
Sharwoods Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce 420G
£ 1.25
£0.30/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
  • Energy366kJ 88kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Reduced fat Butter Chicken cooking sauce
  • Reduced fat†
  • †30% less fat compared to the standard on average in the Butter Chicken sauce category
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Chili rating - 1
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (19%), Cream (Milk), Onion (6%), Tomato Purée (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salted Butter (2%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Fenugreek Leaf, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See CapStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • A Silky, Rich Creamy Curry
  • 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned.
  • 2: Add the sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked through.
  • 3: Serve with rice. For a tangy, fruity taste on the side, try some crispy Sharwood's Poppadoms with our Mango Chutney.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot before serving.
  • Serves 4.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.sharwoods.com

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
Energy (kJ)349kJ366kJ
Energy (kcal)84kcal88kcal
Fat5.4g5.7g
of which Saturates2.3g2.4g
Carbohydrate7.4g7.8g
of which Sugars4.1g4.3g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein1.0g1.1g
Salt0.77g0.81g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect!

5 stars

Great tasting sauce, my whole family loved it. And of course the fact that it's reduced fat is a benefit.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here