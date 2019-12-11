Quaker Oat So Simple Big Bowl Original Porridge 6 Pack 231G

love it
great amount just that little bit more
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 245 ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 1/2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
This pack contains 6 servings
6 x 38.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 38.5g
|Per 38.5g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1557 kJ
|599 kJ
|1070 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|142 kcal
|254 kcal (13%*)
|Fat
|7.7 g
|3.0 g
|7.1 g (10%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|3.2 g (16%*)
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|23 g
|34 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.0 g
|0.4 g
|12 g (13%*)
|Fibre
|9.0 g
|3.5 g
|3.5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|4.2 g
|12 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.30 g (5%*)
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1 with 245 ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
