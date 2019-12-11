By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quaker Oat So Simple Big Bowl Original Porridge 6 Pack 231G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Quaker Oat So Simple Big Bowl Original Porridge 6 Pack 231G
£ 1.10
£0.48/100g

Offer

Each 38.5g sachet with 245 ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy1070kJ 254kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557 kJ

Product Description

  • Original Microwaveable Oats
  • Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • - 6 porridge sachets made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats
  • - All the delicious Quaker flavour you know and love in one convenient porridge sachet
  • - Ready in just 2 1/2 minutes, Quaker Oat So Simple microwaveable oats are a great morning time-saver
  • - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
  • - No flavours or artificial preservatives
  • For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition.
  • There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
  • Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g.
  • Each serving (38.5g) contains 43% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • 33% bigger serving
  • 100% wholegrain
  • Ready in 2 1/2 mins
  • Helps lower cholesterol
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 231g
  • Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol
  • No added sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Barley and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 245 ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 1/2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

6 x 38.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 38.5gPer 38.5g1 (%*)
Energy 1557 kJ599 kJ1070 kJ
-370 kcal142 kcal254 kcal (13%*)
Fat 7.7 g3.0 g7.1 g (10%*)
of which Saturates 1.3 g0.5 g3.2 g (16%*)
Carbohydrate 59 g23 g34 g
of which Sugars**1.0 g0.4 g12 g (13%*)
Fibre 9.0 g3.5 g3.5 g
Protein 11 g4.2 g12 g
Salt 0 g0 g0.30 g (5%*)
This pack contains 6 servings---
1 with 245 ml of semi skimmed milk---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**Contains naturally occurring sugars---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

love it

5 stars

great amount just that little bit more

Usually bought next

Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack

£ 2.80
£0.12/each

Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge 12 X27g

£ 2.75
£0.85/100g

Offer

Quaker Oat So Simple Big Golden Syrup Porridge 6 Pack 298G

£ 1.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge Sachet 20X27g

£ 3.40
£0.63/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here