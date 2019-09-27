By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Courriere Brandy 70Cl

2(1)Write a review
Courriere Brandy 70Cl
£ 11.00
£15.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brandy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

25.2

ABV

36% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Blended and bottled in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Distilleries De Matha,
  • Négociants 16100,
  • France.

Return to

  • Distilleries De Matha,
  • Négociants 16100,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy 831kJ208kJ
-201kcal50kcal
This bottle contains 28 servings--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

It seems this has replaced the excellent Courronier brandy but it is not the same product and nowhere as good. It's basically not much better than sugared water and I wish I hadn't bought it.

