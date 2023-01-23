We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Energy Original Fridge Pack 4 X 380Ml

4.8(368)Write a review
Lucozade Energy Original Fridge Pack 4 X 380Ml

Aldi Price Match

£2.49
£0.16/100ml

Aldi Price Match

each 380ml gives you

Energy
597kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Lucozade Energy Original Fridge Pack 4 X 380Ml
  • Powered by Glucose
  • Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When the energy and the good times flow.
  • Whatever you do, do it with energy.
  • Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.
  • Powered by glucose
  • Lucozade Energy is best when you're active, eating properly and staying healthy.
  • Pack size: 1520ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (13%%), Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Caffeine, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Enjoy it cold

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Find the Best Before End date on the side or top of this pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 serving

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

380ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal157/37597/140
Carbohydrate, g8.933.9
of which sugars, g4.517.1
Salt, g0.080.30
Niacin, mg1.27.54.629
SPARKLING GLUCOSE DRINK WITH SUGARS AND SWEETENERS Contains 8.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml, 22.3 per 250ml serving.----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years. Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

368 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Full of flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better

Amazing Stuff

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.

Great for when your under the weather

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season

a great energy drink in a small bottle

5 stars

I enjoyed my lucozade drink on the golf course today. Its very refreshing and a handy size bottle to put in your bag.

Refreshing

5 stars

I buy these for my husband as he needs to keep up his strength and sugar level due to illness. I have been purchasing these for years and he is very happy with the taste. They are not for me and personally I would not drink them due to the high sugar content.

Perfect drink

5 stars

Excellent drink as being a diabetic it helps me in a health way best served cold

I have always loved lucozade, it tasted fantastic

5 stars

I have always loved lucozade, it tasted fantastic it gets the taste buds buzzing. Just dances on your tongue, awesome

I buy lucozade fridge pack most weeks ideal for wo

5 stars

I buy lucozade fridge pack most weeks ideal for work and handy for work due to size great pick me up.

Refreshing in this very hot weather

5 stars

Very refreshing: good value

Delicious drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.

1-10 of 368 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here