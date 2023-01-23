Lucozade Energy Original Fridge Pack 4 X 380Ml

Full of flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better
Amazing Stuff
A LUCOZADE Customer
This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.
Great for when your under the weather
A LUCOZADE Customer
Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season
a great energy drink in a small bottle
I enjoyed my lucozade drink on the golf course today. Its very refreshing and a handy size bottle to put in your bag.
Refreshing
I buy these for my husband as he needs to keep up his strength and sugar level due to illness. I have been purchasing these for years and he is very happy with the taste. They are not for me and personally I would not drink them due to the high sugar content.
Perfect drink
Excellent drink as being a diabetic it helps me in a health way best served cold
I have always loved lucozade, it tasted fantastic
I have always loved lucozade, it tasted fantastic it gets the taste buds buzzing. Just dances on your tongue, awesome
I buy lucozade fridge pack most weeks ideal for wo
I buy lucozade fridge pack most weeks ideal for work and handy for work due to size great pick me up.
Refreshing in this very hot weather
Very refreshing: good value
Delicious drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.