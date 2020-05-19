Funkin Nitro Passion Fruit Martini 200Ml
- Nitrogen infused passion fruit juice mixed drink with vodka
- Our Nitro Passion Fruit Martini serves up all the vibrant flavour and velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Made with premium fruit purées, juices and Vodka.
- Contains alcohol.
- 1 UK Unit per can
- Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Widely Recycled
- Infused with nitrogen for a smooth finish
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
5% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base.Store cool and dry.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Chill, rotate, then crack open to infuse with nitrogen to create a silky, bar-quality cocktail you can enjoy straight from the can.
- Or, for the full experience, serve up in a Martini glass and garnish with half a passion fruit.
- Rotate, open, pour hard, then wait 1 minute to watch the foam head form.
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP.
Return to
- funkincocktails.co.uk
Net Contents
200mg ℮
