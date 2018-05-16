Colgate Advanced Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Colgate Advanced Charcoal WHTNG Toothpaste 75ml
- Fluoride Toothpaste.
- Colgate Advanced White Charcoal with Smartfoam and Activated Charcoal is clinically proven to effectively remove surface stains, restoring the natural whiteness of your teeth so you can get whiter teeth in 14 days.
- It also helps prevent new stains from adhering so your teeth stay whiter for longer.
- Clinically proven
- Naturally whiter teeth in 14 days!
- Infused with activated charcoal
- Freshens breath
- Fights cavities & removes plaque
- Enamel safe for daily use
- Pack size: 75ML
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, PEG-12, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Potassium Hydroxide, Cellulose Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Mica, Charcoal Powder, Limonene, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)
- Directions for Use: Not for use of children under 7 years old. Product might cause stains on certain materials. In that case, rinse fully with water.
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.co.uk
- www.colgate.eu.com
75ml ℮
