Tesco Finest Fairtrade Chocolate Caramelised Cashews 225G

should be called cranberries with some chew nuts
this packet contains almost 90% cranberries
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate Coated Caramelised Cashews (35%) [Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder], Caramelised Cashews [Cashew Nut, Sugar, Honey], Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum)], Marbled White Chocolate Coated Roasted Cashews (35%) [White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract], Cashew Nut, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder], Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum)], Dried Sweetened Cranberries (30%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil].
Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 70% minimum.
White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 20% minimum.
Store in a cool dry place.
Pack contains 9 servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
225g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2079kJ / 498kcal
|520kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|39.9g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
