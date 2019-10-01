By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fairtrade Chocolate Caramelised Cashews 225G

1(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£17.78/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy520kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 498kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate coated caramelised cashews with white marbled chocolate coated roasted cashews and dried sweetened cranberries.
  • Caramelised cashews coated in dark chocolate and roasted cashews coated in marbled white chocolate.
  • Fairtrade
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate Coated Caramelised Cashews (35%) [Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder], Caramelised Cashews [Cashew Nut, Sugar, Honey], Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum)], Marbled White Chocolate Coated Roasted Cashews (35%) [White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract], Cashew Nut, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder], Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum)], Dried Sweetened Cranberries (30%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil].

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 70% minimum.

White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 20% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2079kJ / 498kcal520kJ / 125kcal
Fat27.6g6.9g
Saturates12.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate50.8g12.7g
Sugars39.9g10.0g
Fibre7.0g1.8g
Protein8.1g2.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

should be called cranberries with some chew nuts

1 stars

this packet contains almost 90% cranberries

