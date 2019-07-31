By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Haslet 4 Slices

image 1 of Tesco Deli Haslet 4 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 1.30
£8.00/kg

One slice (30g)
  • Energy307kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned, stuffed pork loaf made from chopped and shaped pork cuts with added water.
  • Delicately seasoned pork meat loaf with fragrant herbs
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Pork Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Kibbled Onion, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Onion, Sage, Parsley, Parsley Extract, Yeast, Sage Extract, White Pepper, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ginger, Pepper  Extract, Mustard Flour, Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Cardamom, Pimento, Lemon Peel Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli, Mace, Coriander, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • N/a

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy1024kJ / 246kcal307kJ / 74kcal
Fat17.1g5.1g
Saturates6.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate8.2g2.5g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre1.3g0.4g
Protein14.2g4.3g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

