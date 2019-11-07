By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
D'arenberg The Olive Grove Chardonnay 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
D'arenberg The Olive Grove Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Since 1912 the Osborn family have tended vineyards in McLaren Vale, South Australia. Today fourth generation family member Chester makes distinctive wines using traditional methods both in the vineyard and the winery. Small batches of grapes are crushed gently, chilled, and then basket pressed.
  • To add complexity and mouthfeel the wine is fermented and matured in French oak for seven months. Since European settlement in the 1840s, olive trees have thrived in McLaren Vale. They are alongside roads, in gardens and occasionally, in the middle of our chardonnay vineyards.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Basket pressed
  • Australia's - first families of wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Full flavoured and textured but with a vibrant acidity and a long lingering finish, this wine delivers a plethora of stone fruit, blossoms and savoury notes. The oak influence is minimal allowing the true flavours of the fruit to shine.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

"d'Arenberg

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

"d'Arenberg

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Every vineyard has a personality which we encourage to flourish with minimal intervention in the vineyard and winery. Through time honoured techniques such as open fermentation, foot treading and basket pressing, this personality is allowed to shine.From entry level to iconic, all d'Arenberg wines have been basket pressed, reds and whites, with all red ferments foot trod during fermentation.

History

  • Since 1912 the Osborn family have tended vineyards in McLaren Vale, South Australia. Today fourth generation family member, Chester, makes distinctive wines using traditional methods both in the vineyard and the winery.

Regional Information

  • McLaren Vale is home to some of the oldest vines in the country, dating as far back as 1850. The Mediterranean climate, huge array of soil types and proximity to the ocean with the resultant cooling sea breezes make it an idyllic location for wine grape growing.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Back of Label

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Viticulture, vinification & bottling by:
  • d'Arenberg Pty Ltd.,
  • Osborn Rd,
  • McLaren Vale SA 5171,
  • Aust.

Importer address

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • Enotria House,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • Enotria House,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • U.K.
  • www.enotria.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This wine proves how good Australian wines are

5 stars

People in England don't often get to try *really good * Australian wines, and this is one of them. Beautifully balanced, not too oaky. Do yourself a favour :)

