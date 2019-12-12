By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Angels Disney Lion King Chocolate Cupcakes 176G

image 1 of Cake Angels Disney Lion King Chocolate Cupcakes 176G
£ 2.00
£11.37/kg

New

Product Description

  • The Lion King Chocolate Cupcake Kit
  • Visit us at www.disney.com/the-lion-king
  • 30% lower in sugar*
  • *On average 30% less sugar when compared to other cake kits for children
  • Makes 10 bakes in just 12 minutes
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 176g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Sponge Mix: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Inulin, Fructose, Cocoa Powder (7%), Raising Agents (E501, E450, E575), Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E472b, E477), Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Chocolate Icing Mix: Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (10%), Maize Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Edible Sugar Decorations: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Concentrates (Spinach, Safflower, Beetroot), Colour (Anthocyanin), Edible Wafer Decorations: Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins), Colouring of Food (Spirulina Extract), Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end: See base of pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Let's Make Some Cupcakes!
  • You will need...
  • 1 egg
  • 60ml (4 tbsp) water
  • 10ml (2 tsp) vegetable oil
  • 30g (6 tsp) very soft butter for the icing
  • Get Baking!
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C for a fan oven), Gas Mark 4.
  • 2. Put the cupcake cases in a cupcake tray.
  • 3. Empty the chocolate sponge mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, water and oil. Using a whisk, mix to make a runny batter.
  • 4. Using a teaspoon divide the cake mixture evenly between the 10 cases. Scrape the mixing bowl to ensure you get all the mix in!
  • 5. Bake the cakes for 10-12 mins until firm to the touch, and allow the cakes to cool on a wire rack.
  • Have Fun Decorating!
  • 6. To make the chocolate buttercream, put the chocolate icing sugar in a small bowl and add 30g (6 tsp) of very soft butter. With a fork, slowly mix in the icing sugar to make a smooth buttercream icing.
  • 7. Spread or pipe a little of the chocolate buttercream on each cake and decorate with brightly coloured sprinkles and Lion King wafers! Then enjoy!
  • Best eaten freshly baked.
  • A healthy tip!
  • If you prefer a healthier treat, you can use half of the icing sugar (30g) and half of the butter (15g) to make less buttercream topping

Number of uses

Makes 10 Cupcakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,

Return to

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,
  • UK.
  • info@fiddespayne.co.uk
  • www.cake-angels.co.uk

Net Contents

176g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas made Per 100gas made Per cake (24g)
Energy 1685kJ404kJ
-402kcal96kcal
Fat 18g4.4g
of which saturates 6.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate 55g13g
of which sugars 28g6.7g
Fibre 6.3g1.5g
Protein 5.2g1.3g
Salt 0.30g0.07g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

